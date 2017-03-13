MLB trade rumors: Shortstop prospects key to Yankees-White Sox Jose Quintana deal?

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres and shortstop Jorge Mateo catches a groin ball during MLB spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. While that moniker is usually reserved for starting pitching, the Yankees abundance of shortstops--from Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro to six of the team's top 30 prospects --could be the key to a blockbuster deal.

