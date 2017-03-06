MLB: Spring Training: Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale throws 2 innings in spring debut
Boston Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale gave himself mixed reviews after his first spring training performance, an outing that ended a little earlier than originally planned. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in December, the dominant lefty gave up two runs, one of them earned, in two innings Monday against Houston.
