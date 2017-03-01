Leury Garcia Leads Sox to Come-From-Behind Win over Reds in Split-Squad Action; Shields Starts vs.
Leury Garcia Leads Sox to Come-From-Behind Win over Reds in Split-Squad Action; Shields Starts vs. D-backs Today Down 5-1 after two innings, the White Sox rallied for three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth to defeat Cincinnati via a 13-hit attack. Leury Garcia was the offensive hero, going 3-for-4 plus a walk with a single and a pair of doubles, four RBI and a run scored playing both center field and second basea C Omar Narvaez , CF Adam Engel and 1B Danny Hayes each collected an RBI single.
