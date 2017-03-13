Jury to decide guilt or innocence in Cuban smuggling case
A Miami jury will now decide the fate of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the United States. The federal jury was expected to begin deliberations Wednesday after six weeks of testimony in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada.
