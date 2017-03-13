How the White Sox scored 14 runs in t...

How the White Sox scored 14 runs in the 9th inning vs. Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The White Sox saved their best for the last inning late Sunday night, when they scored 14 runs in the top of the ninth inning of a 15-5 victory against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Four pitchers, 18 batters, seven hits, three walks, two hit batters and three errors later, the Sox had erased a 3-1 deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC