How the White Sox scored 14 runs in the 9th inning vs. Dodgers

The White Sox saved their best for the last inning late Sunday night, when they scored 14 runs in the top of the ninth inning of a 15-5 victory against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Four pitchers, 18 batters, seven hits, three walks, two hit batters and three errors later, the Sox had erased a 3-1 deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.