Hayes' Game-Winning Grand Slam Caps Six-Homer Day for Sox
With the White Sox trailing 7-6, down to their last out and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, 1B Danny Hayes dramatically launched a grand slam to give the Sox a come-from-behind 10-7 victory over the Indians in Goodyear. Hayes' slam, his second HR of the spring, was the sixth of the day for the Sox.
