GM Hahn on Sox Acquisitions: "They All Want To Be Great..To
GM Rick Hahn talked to Daryl VanSchouwen of the Sun-Times about the club's offseason acquisitions via the trades with the Red Sox and Nationalsa S-a Swhich brought over the likes of 2B Yoan Moncada , Reynaldo Lopez , RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Michael Kopech . "The common thread through all seven of these guys is they all want to be great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC