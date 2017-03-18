Dodgers 13, White Sox 7: Kenta Maeda is solid for four innings before trouble strikes
Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda only gave up two hits through four innings against the White Sox on Saturday. ON THE MOUND : A pristine outing for Kenta Maeda was sullied, ever so slightly, in the fifth inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC