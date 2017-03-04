Chicago White Sox: Yoan Moncada Ready to Go?

Yesterday the Chicago White Sox set in motion their plans to release Brett Lawrie , which looks to be an indication that they're ready to let Yoan Moncada take over at second base. The Chicago White Sox have been the talk of the baseball world all offseason after trading away ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox and sending Adam Eaton to the Nationals, netting the club with a generous prospect haul.

