Chicago White Sox: Yoan Moncada Ready to Go?
Yesterday the Chicago White Sox set in motion their plans to release Brett Lawrie , which looks to be an indication that they're ready to let Yoan Moncada take over at second base. The Chicago White Sox have been the talk of the baseball world all offseason after trading away ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox and sending Adam Eaton to the Nationals, netting the club with a generous prospect haul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC