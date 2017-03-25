Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon Expected to Start Season on DL
On the same day the Chicago White Sox announced Jose Quintana as their Opening Day starter , they also announced that they expect Carlos Rodon to start the season on the DL due to left bicep tightness. An MRI on Friday showed no structural damage, but the White Sox will seek a second opinion next week.
