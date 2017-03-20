Chicago White Sox bullpen regroups after running out of gas

Chicago White Sox pitchers David Robertson, right, and Jace Fry throw along with other pitchers at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Bobby Thigpen's contract was not renewed after the 2016 season, but don't blame the Chicago White Sox's former bullpen coach for last year's troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.