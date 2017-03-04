Carlos Rodon: White Sox going about spring 'the right way'
Carlos Rodon probably would have been better suited for sleeping than throwing a bullpen session Friday as he fought a stomach bug. But the White Sox left-hander said it was important to throw off the mound for the first time so he could stay on schedule to start the first week of the season.
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
