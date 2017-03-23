BASEBALL 2017: Sacrifice bunts are a dying art in baseball

In this June 26, 2016, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Tyler Saladino, left, scores on a sacrifice bunt by Adam Eaton as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin applies a late tag during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Sacrifice bunts are down 37 percent in 10 years and expectations are they'll continue to slide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.