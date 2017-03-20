Asche's bat pressuring Sox to keep him around
Asche, a 26-year-old, non-roster invite who was designated for assignment by the Phillies in December, stands in the midst of a strong Spring Training battle for one of the last position player spots on the active roster. The left-handed hitter played left field Saturday for the White Sox and doubled to lead off the fifth.
