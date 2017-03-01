Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Chicago White Sox 1: Walker leaves Chicago for dead
Taijuan Walker tossed three scoreless innings for the Diamondbacks this afternoon at Salt River Fields, as they evened their Cactus League mark. Walker was remarkably efficient today: he required only seven pitches for the first frame, then eight and eleven for the ones after that, so a mere 26 pitches in total, 19 for strikes.
