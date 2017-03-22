All Roark, plenty of bite in start vs...

All Roark, plenty of bite in start vs. Japan

20 hrs ago

Tanner Roark got Team USA off to a strong start against Japan on Tuesday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The U.S. called upon Roark for the elimination game, which he called the most important start of his career, and the Nationals right-hander delivered, holding the Japanese squad scoreless through four innings at Dodger Stadium.

