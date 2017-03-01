Abreu returns to White Sox after testimony
Jose Abreu returned to Arizona on Friday after two days of testimony in Miami as part of a trial against sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and Julie Estrada, his former trainer and friend. Estrada and Hernandez are charged with conspiracy and smuggling players out of Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC