A Monumental Rally: Sox Score 14 Ninth-Inning Runs in Comeback Win Over Dodgers
While the White Sox came up just a bit short of making it all the way back from a 5-0 deficit in the opener of the day-night doubleheader against the Rangers, what they accomplished after entering the ninth inning of the nightcap was nothing less than astonishing. The Sox, trailing 3-1, scored a whopping 14 runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Dodgers, 15-5, at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC