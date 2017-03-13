A Monumental Rally: Sox Score 14 Ninth-Inning Runs in Comeback Win Over Dodgers

While the White Sox came up just a bit short of making it all the way back from a 5-0 deficit in the opener of the day-night doubleheader against the Rangers, what they accomplished after entering the ninth inning of the nightcap was nothing less than astonishing. The Sox, trailing 3-1, scored a whopping 14 runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Dodgers, 15-5, at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.