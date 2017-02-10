With Big Papi retired, Red Sox look to Sale

The slugger retired after last season, taking with him three World Series rings, one Series MVP and numerous clutch moments in his 14 seasons with the club. With Ortiz gone, the Red Sox enter 2017 with a big prize that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acquired during the offseason -- landing left-hander Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox in a trade for four prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.