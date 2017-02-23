White Sox will retire Mark Buehrlea s No. 56 on June 24th

OCTOBER 23: Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of Game Two of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at U.S. Cellular Field on October 23, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. CHICAGO - OCTOBER 23: Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the first inning of Game Two of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at U.S. Cellular Field on October 23, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.