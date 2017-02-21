White Sox to retire Buehrle's uniform No. 56
For 12 seasons, Mark Buehrle provided White Sox fans with some of the most indelible moments in franchise history, including the club's 2005 World Series title and the lefty's perfect game in 2009. The White Sox will retire Buehrle's uniform No.
