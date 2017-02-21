White Sox to again use rotation at designated hitter

In 2003, Frank Thomas was a dangerous designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox, and the future Hall of Famer hit 42 home runs and piled up 105 RBI under then rookie manager Ozzie Guillen. At SoxFest last month, the 48-year-old Thomas still looked like he could swing the bat, and he even joked about coming out of retirement.

