White Sox rebuild hinges on strong, young arms
Future White Sox closer Zack Burdi stood at his locker with a cherubic smile, sounding like a pitching prospect sent to the Sox straight from central casting, describing a happy childhood in Downers Grove that included witnessing favorite player Mark Buehrle 's perfect game. Burdi, a first-round draft pick out of Louisville in June, marveled at how, only one year after facing hitters from SIU Edwardsville, here he was wearing the uniform of the Sox team he grew up loving.
