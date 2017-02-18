White Sox more intriguing this spring, but Cubs still command biggest stage
Mapquest says 29 miles separate Mesa and Glendale, Ariz., but as everyone back in Chicago knows, the gap between the Cubs and White Sox perhaps never has been greater and the size of their dots on the baseball map seldom more disparate. As both teams officially report to their respective facilities this weekend, everything about the reigning World Series champion Cubs again revolves around the idea of succeeding now, while the Sox wisely - if a little reluctantly - chose to focus on winning later.
