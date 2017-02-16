White Sox: Five Intriguing Spring Training Storylines

Dec 6, 2016; National Harbor, MD, USA; Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn speaks with the media after the White Sox traded pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox on day two of the 2016 Baseball Winter Meetings at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports White Sox open Spring Training with no expectations of contending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southside Showdown.