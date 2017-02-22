White Sox fans craft clever slogans for potential draft pick Seth Beer
Clemson's Seth Beer bats in the NCAA college baseball tournament in Clemson, S.C., on June 3, 2016. White Sox fans want their favorite team to do just that this season as part of a social media campaign for the top prospect on their wish list: Clemson 's Seth Beer.
