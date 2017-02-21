White Sox content with group of catchers entering 2017

But with Zack Collins , the team's top pick in the 2016 Draft, still a year or two away from being behind the plate for Chicago, the team seems satisfied with the current catching combination in place at this point for '17. "We have a good young group willing to work," said Geovany Soto , a non-roster invitee who figures to split time with Omar Narvaez at catcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.