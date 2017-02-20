White Sox: Can Brett Lawrie Stay Healthy This Season?
White Sox second baseman has battled injuries throughout his career. With stiff competition, can the native Canadian remain healthy and start this upcoming season? Chicago White Sox second baseman Brett Lawrie has battled injuries throughout his MLB career.
