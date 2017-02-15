Twins designate Byung Ho Park for ass...

Twins designate Byung Ho Park for assignment

2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota Twins' Byung Ho Park, of South Korea, watches teammates during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, June 29, 2016. The Twins designated Byung Ho Park for assignment Friday, taking him off the 40-man roster to make room for new reliever Matt Belisle.

Chicago, IL

