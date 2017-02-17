Top pick Burdi White Sox closer of future?
With a fastball reaching 100 mph and slightly beyond, a pretty good slider and a feel for the changeup, there are some who believe Zack Burdi and his three pitches eventually could become a starter for the White Sox. Burdi is willing to do whatever is asked of him.
