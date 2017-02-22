Shields still going, hits re-set button for White Sox
Shields still going, hits re-set button for White Sox James Shields is coming off the worst season of his 11-year big-league career Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lwJojL The right-hander, brought in to bolster a pitching staff on a team expected to contend last season, saw his fortunes fall with the team's place in the standings. "You're always learning, no matter how many years you've been in the game," Shields said Wednesday.
