Rozner: Back to the future for Renteria, White Sox

Chicago White Sox bench coach Rick Renteria smiles after being named the 40th manager of the team, replacing Robin Ventura during a baseball news conference Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Chicago. Who would have blamed him, right? Who among us wouldn't have been disheartened by the unfairness of it all? In his first major-league managing job, Renteria did nothing wrong during his 2014 season with the Chicago Cubs, a 4-A team that lost 89 games and was on the verge of turning the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.