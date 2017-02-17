Rodon begins slower approach to spring
Left-hander Carlos Rodon threw for the first time at 2017 White Sox camp Friday morning, making about 30 tosses with bullpen coach Curt Hasler before the team's regular workout. Rodon said "everything feels great," reinforcing the point that Friday's effort stands as part of the plan to ease him into a longer Spring Training brought about by the "Just getting it back going again, staying on the plan," Rodon said.
