Renteria likes situation with White Sox
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria talks to Tim Anderson before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria looks over his line up with Joe McEwing before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC