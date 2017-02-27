It has been two-plus years since Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was dumped by the Chicago Cubs after just one season Renteria likes situation with White Sox It has been two-plus years since Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was dumped by the Chicago Cubs after just one season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNBwMq Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria waits for the start of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. MESA, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.