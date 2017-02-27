Renteria likes situation with White Sox
It has been two-plus years since Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was dumped by the Chicago Cubs after just one season Renteria likes situation with White Sox It has been two-plus years since Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was dumped by the Chicago Cubs after just one season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNBwMq Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria waits for the start of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. MESA, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC