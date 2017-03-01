Reds score early, lose again in close loss to White Sox
When the Cincinnati Reds finally managed to trade away Brandon Phillips , a clear path to everyday playing time was finally on the table for Jose Peraza. While Cactus League play is no real indicator for how the regular season will play out, it's hard to deny that Peraza has taken the early opportunity in stride, and his spring performances thusfar have been fantastic.
