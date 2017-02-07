Red Sox: Trading for Todd Frazier is not the answer at third base
The Chicago White Sox are rumored to be making third baseman Todd Frazier available, but he's not an option the Boston Red Sox should consider. It's clear that the Chicago White Sox are in the midst of an aggressive rebuild, beginning with the trade that shipped Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox, instantly making their farm system among the best in baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BoSox Injection.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC