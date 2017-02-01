Rangers might or might not be pursuing Jose Quintana
Hey, there's Jose Quintana news! Not any connecting him to the Pirates, who were repeatedly connected to him earlier this offseason, but rather to the Rangers, who have issues at the back of their rotation. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted earlier today that the Rangers had suddenly stepped up in their pursuit of Quintana, although Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News disputes that there's much going on, noting the possibility that the White Sox could be trying to make the Rangers' interest look more intense than it is so that their AL West rivals in Houston increase their offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC