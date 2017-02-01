Rangers might or might not be pursuin...

Rangers might or might not be pursuing Jose Quintana

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Dugout

Hey, there's Jose Quintana news! Not any connecting him to the Pirates, who were repeatedly connected to him earlier this offseason, but rather to the Rangers, who have issues at the back of their rotation. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted earlier today that the Rangers had suddenly stepped up in their pursuit of Quintana, although Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News disputes that there's much going on, noting the possibility that the White Sox could be trying to make the Rangers' interest look more intense than it is so that their AL West rivals in Houston increase their offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC