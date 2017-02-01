Rangers might or might not be pursuing Jose Quintana

Hey, there's Jose Quintana news! Not any connecting him to the Pirates, who were repeatedly connected to him earlier this offseason, but rather to the Rangers, who have issues at the back of their rotation. Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted earlier today that the Rangers had suddenly stepped up in their pursuit of Quintana, although Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News disputes that there's much going on, noting the possibility that the White Sox could be trying to make the Rangers' interest look more intense than it is so that their AL West rivals in Houston increase their offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.