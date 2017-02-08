Quintana among 8 White Sox on Classic rosters
Jose Quintana couldn't contain his excitement last Spring Training when Colombia qualified for the World Baseball Classic for the first time. So imagine Quintana's level of euphoria and pride as the potential opening starter for his native country against the United States during Pool C action in Miami this March.
