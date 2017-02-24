Putnam pushing to be back in White So...

Putnam pushing to be back in White Sox a pen

A mid 80's, dives-off-the-table splitter has been Zach Putnam's calling card for three seasons with the White Sox. A reliable option out of the bullpen since 2014, Putnam's 2017 season ended early with a surgery to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow.

Chicago, IL

