Proof of Concept Sporcle: Who hit HRs for the White Sox in 2016?

After reading Jim's post yesterday asking us what we'd like to see from SSS in 2017, I seconded TasteeFreeze's suggestion that it may be fun to see a weekly post containing a trivia challenge or something similar in nature. Lookout Landing has a weekly feature that they call "Sporcle Friday", wherein readers can challenge their knowledge with a baseball-centric trivia quiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Side Sox.