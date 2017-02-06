Owner Jim Crane, Astros focused on Jo...

Owner Jim Crane, Astros focused on Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray with new draft picks in tow

19 hrs ago Read more: Crawfish Boxes

The Houston Astros pursuit of pitching this offseason came to a scratching halt with the Chicago White Sox asking price for Jose Quintana . But the addition of the $2 million and two picks from the St. Louis Cardinals could reopen the conversation - at least Astros owner Jim Crane feels that way.

Chicago, IL

