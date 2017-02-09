Officials: Suspicion abounds in Cuban...

Officials: Suspicion abounds in Cuban player documents

23 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The federal trial over smuggling Cuban players to the U.S. has revealed that officials with the U.S. government and Major League Baseball missed a lot of red flags regarding how the athletes came to America. Hundreds of documents shown to jurors in the first week of the trial of sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada contain what prosecutors say are falsehoods and deceptions intended to illegally speed up the process.

