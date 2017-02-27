MLB trade rumors: Yankees still after...

MLB trade rumors: Yankees still after White Sox's Jose Quintana?

11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana poses for a photo during Spring Training Media Day at Camelback Ranch. While offseason trade chatter and hot-stove talk has dissipated at the start of spring training, don't count out the idea of the Yankees making a move for an impact arm at some point this year.

