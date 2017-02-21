MLB Network Visits a Sox Camp with "Fantastic Camaraderie"

The White Sox led off MLB Network's 2017 '30 Clubs in 30 Days' series last night and were featured in segments throughout the day. The behind-the-scenes photos above show the network's Harold Reynolds , the former Seattle All-Star second baseman, having fun with Yoan Moncada while skipper Rick Renteria , Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson enjoy their time talking about the Sox' upcoming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLB.com.