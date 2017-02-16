Jones thrilled to be on Team USA for Classic
Being selected as part of Team USA during the upcoming World Baseball Classic served as honor enough for White Sox reliever Nate Jones . But getting a call from Team USA general manager Joe Torre and manager Jim Leyland, both legendary Major League Baseball figures, became an unexpected bonus on top of the accomplishment.
