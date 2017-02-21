Improving Anderson a key piece to Sox rebuild
Tim Anderson has vivid memories of the tryouts he went through for teams four springs ago, flying to St. Louis and Dallas-Fort Worth after the East Valley Community College Warriors had finished their season. "I'd never really been nowhere, just Alabama and Mississippi,'' Anderson said.
