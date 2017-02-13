Hometown kid Charlie Tilson ready to ...

Hometown kid Charlie Tilson ready to shed anonymity in White Sox camp

With most of the eyes in White Sox camp focused on top prospects Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech, the first acquisition of the long-awaited rebuild can do his thing in relative peace. That's fine with Charlie Tilson, the center fielder from New Trier who received a humbling lesson in August when he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in his major-league debut in Detroit.

