Holland brings loose, fun personality to White Sox clubhouse
Long after the White Sox completed their morning workout on Wednesday, pitcher Derek Holland made his way around the team's training complex in a Batman suit. Holland worked out in the weight room in the suit, which enveloped his entire upper body, threw a gray T-shirt on top to look "ripped" and paid a visit to manager Rick Renteria's office toting a White Sox-themed, WWE-style championship belt.
