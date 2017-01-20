Giolito going 'back to basics' for more spin

Lucas Giolito was not the pitcher he could be -- or more importantly, should be -- during his short Major League stint with the Nationals last season. fanned only 11 in 21 1/3 innings for the Nationals, giving him a 10.9 percent strikeout rate that was the 12th-lowest of the 511 pitchers with at least 20 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.